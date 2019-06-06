Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Marie Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ella Marie Jackson Obituary
Ella Marie Jackson "Baby Sis." Was born on March 11, 1936 to the late Yance and Sallie Mabon in Brownsville, Tennessee. She attended Haywood County High School in Brownsville and Lane College in Jackson Tennessee. Ella was joined in holy matrimony to Charlie B. Jackson on November 4, 1956. To this union six children were born three girls and three boys. The family relocated to Gary, IN in 1966. She gave her life to the Lord and joined Christ Temple C.O.G.I.C. 1966 and Saint's Home C.O.G.I.C. 1968 until her home going. Ella is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers and sisters. she leaves to cherish her 6 children Charlie (Jennifer) Jackson of Atlanta, Ga Jerry (LaCrecia) Jackson Gary, IN, Sallie (Jeffery) Summers Gary, IN, Odelia Woods Indianapolis, IN, Sarah (Melvin) Ringo, Chesapeake, VA) Terry Jackson Gary, IN. 15 grand children's and 8 great grandchildren A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Visitation Friday June 7, 2019 from 6:00p.m to 8:00p.m. at Saint's Home C.O.G.I.C. 833 E. 21st Ave. Home Going Service at 11:00am at Saints Home C.O.G.I.C. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now