Ella Marie Jackson "Baby Sis." Was born on March 11, 1936 to the late Yance and Sallie Mabon in Brownsville, Tennessee. She attended Haywood County High School in Brownsville and Lane College in Jackson Tennessee. Ella was joined in holy matrimony to Charlie B. Jackson on November 4, 1956. To this union six children were born three girls and three boys. The family relocated to Gary, IN in 1966. She gave her life to the Lord and joined Christ Temple C.O.G.I.C. 1966 and Saint's Home C.O.G.I.C. 1968 until her home going. Ella is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers and sisters. she leaves to cherish her 6 children Charlie (Jennifer) Jackson of Atlanta, Ga Jerry (LaCrecia) Jackson Gary, IN, Sallie (Jeffery) Summers Gary, IN, Odelia Woods Indianapolis, IN, Sarah (Melvin) Ringo, Chesapeake, VA) Terry Jackson Gary, IN. 15 grand children's and 8 great grandchildren A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Visitation Friday June 7, 2019 from 6:00p.m to 8:00p.m. at Saint's Home C.O.G.I.C. 833 E. 21st Ave. Home Going Service at 11:00am at Saints Home C.O.G.I.C. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home. Published in the Post Tribune from June 6 to June 7, 2019