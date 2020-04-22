|
|
On April 10, 2020, Ella Ree Smith, loving and devoted mother, made her transition at the age of 99. Ella Ree was born on July 1, 1920 in Hollandale, Mississippi, to Bertha Ella Scott and George Buchanan. She was raised by her loving grandmother Fannie Mae Scott. She dedicated her life to Christ at a very young age, while attending Mount Olive Church in Hollandale. Ella Ree was a very intelligent woman. She would often share with us the poems that she recited at school and church programs. She could still remember them word for word. On July 10, 1938, Ella Ree joined her life with Johnnie McNeil Smith. To this union 6 children were born.
Besides her love for our Heavenly Father, Ella Ree's passion and heartbeat was her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of many years, Johnnie M. Smith, sons, Johnnie Jr. and Lloyd K Smith, daughter Bette J Gardner, grandson, Christopher and two granddaughters, Courtney and Tianna. She leaves behind her loving daughters, Treacie Smith, Ella (Anthony), Luella (Fred) and Dianna Smith. Grandchildren, Sherry, Yehoshua, aka Kenneth (Kahsahdiyah, Naomi), Erica, Cedric, Candace, Sarah, Sean (Jenenne) Ashley, Cory, and Aianna. There is a host of great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren, god children and many, many friends.
This phenomenal GOD FEARING woman was our hero! The rich legacy that she leaves behind has been instilled in each of us and we will carry it out collectively and individually.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020