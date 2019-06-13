|
Elliott Marie Ivey-Barnes "Marie", age 66, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.Marie was family orientated, a devote Christian and a music lover. She learned music at home, all through middle school at Beckman and high school at Roosevelt in Gary, IN. After high school Marie attended Mississippi Valley State where she majored in music and minored in Education. She is preceded in death by her parents Deborah and Jesse Ivey; siblings Jesse Jr., Marcus and Richard; and her children Mark and Christian Barnes.To cherish her memory, she leaves her children Otis, Jesse, and Matthew, siblings; Jean Fleming, Maimi Woodson, Esther Shelly, Ronald, Robert, David, Carrie Miller, and Naomi Taylor and many more family and friends. Visitation Friday June 14,2019 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Family hour 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday June 15,2019 11:00 a.m. all services at Crossroads M.B. Church 529 Jefferson Street Gary,In. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 13, 2019