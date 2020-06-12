Ellwood W. Lewis, 94 of Hebron, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born March 21, 1926 in East Jordan, Michigan the son of Samuel T. and Zella B. (Ellis) Lewis. Ellwood was a US Army Veteran and a truck driver with Beaver Transportation. On July 27, 1952 he married Bonnie Rusk who preceded him in death February 2, 2018. Surviving are his children; Vicky K. Pence of Winimac, Dennis W. Lewis of Hobart, Karen Lewis of Lake Station, Kathy Davis of Schererville, Thomas L. Lewis of Wanatah, Laurie A. Gourley of Winamac, Patricia L. Fancher of Brazelton, GA, and Michael P. Lewis of Hebron, and 21 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.