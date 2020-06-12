Ellwood W. Lewis
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellwood W. Lewis, 94 of Hebron, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born March 21, 1926 in East Jordan, Michigan the son of Samuel T. and Zella B. (Ellis) Lewis. Ellwood was a US Army Veteran and a truck driver with Beaver Transportation. On July 27, 1952 he married Bonnie Rusk who preceded him in death February 2, 2018. Surviving are his children; Vicky K. Pence of Winimac, Dennis W. Lewis of Hobart, Karen Lewis of Lake Station, Kathy Davis of Schererville, Thomas L. Lewis of Wanatah, Laurie A. Gourley of Winamac, Patricia L. Fancher of Brazelton, GA, and Michael P. Lewis of Hebron, and 21 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved