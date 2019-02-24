|
age 99 of Gary, Indiana passed away February 19, 2019. She was born in Sunflower, Mississippi. Elnora was a faithful member of Temple of Praise C.O.G.I.C. She is preceded in death by her husband Cris Boyd; son John Boyd, grandson Willie Earl Thomas, one great granddaughter Latasha Davis and one great grandson Christopher Thomas. Elnora leaves to cherish her memory daughter Florence Thomas; son Will Boyd; special niece Eunice Grace; 15 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren 34 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday February 28, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow. All services at Temple of Praise C.O.G.I.C. 3941 East 13th Avenue Gary, Indiana. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019