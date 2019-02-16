Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elois Seay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elois Seay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elois Seay Obituary
December 30,1928 - February, 16, 2018 Mom you were such a beloved and important part of all our lives. We can only pray that with each passing day the pain and sorrow of loosing you will be replaced by all the happy memories and cherished moments we shared. When we think of you, instead of tears of sadness we'll have laughter and tears of joy. We love and miss you Mom. Edward, Deadrick & Lavon, Angela, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.