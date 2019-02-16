|
December 30,1928 - February, 16, 2018 Mom you were such a beloved and important part of all our lives. We can only pray that with each passing day the pain and sorrow of loosing you will be replaced by all the happy memories and cherished moments we shared. When we think of you, instead of tears of sadness we'll have laughter and tears of joy. We love and miss you Mom. Edward, Deadrick & Lavon, Angela, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019