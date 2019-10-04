|
Eloise Annabell Gearring "Lois" age 88 of Gary, In departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Harvey, Illinois.Eloise "Lois" attended and graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School. Eloise was preceded in death by her parents Newton Milton and Ida Marcy, Eloise "Lois" sisters Ora Jewel and Coltilde, brothers Milton, V.C. aka Deuce and Iva Roy and niece Monica Franklin .Eloise "Lois" Gearring leaves to cherish precious memories, her two children, son, Darrell Robinson (McKinny, TX), daughter Denice (Bruce) Rhines (Calumet City, IL), Sister, Laurel Briscoe (Gary, Ind.), grandson Braylon (Emnet) Robinson (Henderson, NV), granddaughter Latasha D. Buchanan, (Chicago, Il),great grandchildren Braylon De'Juan Robinson II, Elijah Ananias Robinson, El'Anah Robinson and Blen Tedros(all from Henderson, NV),Nieces Janet and Christine Marcy (Seattle, Washington) and Nephews Paul Marcy (Seattle Washington), David and Michael Franklin and families (Chicago, IL), God daughter Gwendolyn Walker (South Holland, IL), God sons Donte Watkins (Gary, Ind.), Dione "Spanky" Brown and Keith Roberts (Indianapolis, Ind.) and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday October 5,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m all services at Christ Temple Of Holiness Church 4201 Washington St. Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019