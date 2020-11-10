To My Dear Loving God-Mother:

Mom I will truly miss you so very much, especially all of the talks and laughs we shared. You, have been a huge part of my life since the age of 5yrs old and the very Best God-Mother anyone could have asked for, you were always there to give me advice and to help me along the way. Where as most would not have had the pleasure of having two wonderful Mothers I did, along with my Mom (Essie Whitehead) you two were the absolute Best Mom's ever. I will always treasure your love you had for me and will always keep it close to my heart. Rest now Mom as I told you on the last day we spent together, I will always love you.



Your Daughter- Sharon

