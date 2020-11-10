1/1
Eloise McGee Pennington
1928 - 2020
Eloise McGee Pennington age 92 of Gary, Indiana passed away quietly at home on October 31, 2020. She leaves to mourn, Melvin Pennington (Penny), Gwendolyn Joyce Redding (Richard), Sharow Whitehead, Gary Moffitt (Jackie). A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. All services will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Viewing at 9:00am- Funeral 11:00am at Smith, Bizzell, & Warner Funeral Home. 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Rev. Rodney Godson, Officiant. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, Indiana.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
NOV
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

November 9, 2020
Rest our dear friend in the bosom of our God. We the intercessors like to give our heart felt sympathy to our sister in Christ loved ones. We are praying for your strength.
Friendship Baptist Church Intercessory Prayer Ministry
Friend
November 8, 2020
To My Dear Loving God-Mother:
Mom I will truly miss you so very much, especially all of the talks and laughs we shared. You, have been a huge part of my life since the age of 5yrs old and the very Best God-Mother anyone could have asked for, you were always there to give me advice and to help me along the way. Where as most would not have had the pleasure of having two wonderful Mothers I did, along with my Mom (Essie Whitehead) you two were the absolute Best Mom's ever. I will always treasure your love you had for me and will always keep it close to my heart. Rest now Mom as I told you on the last day we spent together, I will always love you.

Your Daughter- Sharon
Sharon Whitehead
Daughter
November 8, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
November 7, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 7, 2020
My sincere condolences are with your family and friends in this time of deep sorrow.May God comfort your hearts and give you strength during the difficult days ahead. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 7, 2020
. My sincere condolences are with your family and friends in this time of deep sorrow.May God comfort your hearts and give you strength during the difficult days ahead. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
