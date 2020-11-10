Eloise McGee Pennington age 92 of Gary, Indiana passed away quietly at home on October 31, 2020. She leaves to mourn, Melvin Pennington (Penny), Gwendolyn Joyce Redding (Richard), Sharow Whitehead, Gary Moffitt (Jackie). A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. All services will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Viewing at 9:00am- Funeral 11:00am at Smith, Bizzell, & Warner Funeral Home. 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Rev. Rodney Godson, Officiant. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, Indiana.