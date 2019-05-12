age 81, of Gary, IN passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Regency Rehabilitation Center in East Chicago, IN. Elsie was born to Ann White & Edward Charleston in Pine Bluff, Arkansas and moved to Gary, IN at an early age. She attended Roosevelt High School. Elsie accepted Christ at an early age as a member of St. John Baptist Church and later on in life she became a member of Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Pharis D. Evans Sr. Elsie Franklin was currently the 2nd District County Councilwomen for Lake County serving 17 years. She has held several positions in government, as well as various boards throughout Northwest Indiana. Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by parents, husband Jerry Franklin, daughter Pamela Hicks, brother Jon Charleston, aunts, uncles and cousins. Elsie leaves to cherish fond memories and love for her beautiful children: Cherylynn, Michael, Kimberly, Kenya, Keesha, Theodore and Dara; god children Jacqui and Carmen; sisters Victoria, LaNita, Linda, Doris, Debbie, Lynette and LaCheryl; brothers John, Odell, Jeff, Mike and Jerome; special friends Delores, Carol and Lemuel. Visitation & Funeral services will be Thursday May 16, 2019 with visitation 9:00a.m. – 11:00a.m. and funeral services beginning promptly at 11:00a.m. All at the Genesis Convention Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza, Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Published in the Post Tribune from May 12 to May 15, 2019