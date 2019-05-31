Home

Elsie P. Edmonds (nee Boesel), age 98, of Merrillville, IN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Lincolnshire Health Care Center.Elsie is survived by her son, James (Karen) McCarty of Sandwich, IL; daughter, Judith (nee McCarty) DeWaters of Burbank, IL; five grandchildren (by age): Virginia (Aaron) Franson, Nicole (Edward) Zable, Bradley (Joleen) McCarty, Mari McCarty, Kevin McCarty; and six great-grandchildren (by age): Chris (Carissa) McCarty, Tonya Franson, Paige Franson, James Zable, Shauna McCarty and Alison Zable; Great-great-grandson, Carson McCarty; and niece, Nancy (James) Lytle.Elsie was preceded in death by her husbands: Earl F. McCarty and George Edmonds, parents: Harry A. Boesel and Ruby E. Boesel (Doud); brother, Eugene R. Boesel; son-in-law, James DeWaters; and best friend, Bertha Banning.Elsie was a member of Ross Reformed Church. She was self-employed in the cleaning industry.Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.To view directions and sign Elsie's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 31, 2019
