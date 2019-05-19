May 19, 1974 – April 15, 2017Elton it has been 2 years, 1 month and 3 days since you took your flight. I thought I was good, but oh Baby I can't let you go. I remember you telling me how very proud of me you and Michael were of my strength, because you guys had never seen me cry, Elton I have cried many of days since you left us. I have also laughed many of days. Oh my Baby my heart aches for you but I truly thank God for giving you to me. It is not about how long you were here but about what we did when you were here. You were truly a diamond in the ruff "a Jewel to me". I can hear you saying "Mama", no one could say "Mama" like you. Nothing was too big for us. Oh my God we love you and miss you. Always and forever Mama and your family ~ "Glory" Published in the Post Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2019