Elton E. Barnes
Yes my Love you are still here, you will always be here as long as Mama is here. We all miss you so very much Elton, it seems as though you are still here!! I know this is just for a time, we will be together again. Out of sight but truly not out of mind!

We all Love You, But God Loves you Best.

Doretha & Marvin Scott

Tyra Barnes & Sam

Michael, Magaly & Family


Published in Post-Tribune on May 19, 2020.
May 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort heal your heart.
