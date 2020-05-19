Yes my Love you are still here, you will always be here as long as Mama is here. We all miss you so very much Elton, it seems as though you are still here!! I know this is just for a time, we will be together again. Out of sight but truly not out of mind!



We all Love You, But God Loves you Best.



Doretha & Marvin Scott



Tyra Barnes & Sam



Michael, Magaly & Family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store