Elvis Lewis Turnage Sr. was born December 9, 1959 in Yazoo City, MS, to Mary Turnage and Louis Armstead-Braham. Elvis faithfully attended New Life Kingdom Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Edward and Apostle Luria J. Randle, until he departed this life on April 30, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. He rededicated his life to the Lord Jesus Christ in October of 2018. Elvis was a 1977 graduate of Roosevelt High School. During his senior year, he attended the Gary Area Career Center, and specialized in A/C Heating and Refrigeration. He was also a dedicated employee of Arcelor Mittal (Bethlehem Steel, ISG) in Burns Harbor, IN for 35 years of service cumulatively. Elvis was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Turnage and Louis Braham; uncles and aunts Robert (Geraldine) Turnage, Lee James (Jessie Mae) Turnage Jr.; cousin Debra Purdimon; father-in-law Henry B. Williams; aunt Deloris Braham; and best friend Joseph McMillon. He leaves to cherish precious memories: wife, Associate Pastor Bernadine Turnage; son Elvis L. (LaToya) Turnage Jr.; daughter Candice "Puddin' Head" Turnage. Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN; Meet and greet @ the Holiday Inn Express Suites from 5pm-7pm 8460 Mississippi Street, Merrillville, Indiana 46410 (If you wish to bring food, drinks, etc., it will be welcomed.). Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Deliverance Center, 5357 Harrison Street, Merrillville, IN 46410; Interment Evergreen Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com Published in the Post Tribune on May 8, 2019