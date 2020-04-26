|
Elworth Brodie, age 83, formerly of Gary, IN and resident of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Luke's hospital, Maumee, Ohio, after battling chronic diseases. He is survived by seventy loving descendants. Elworth had turned his life over to the care of God and relied upon his power of restoration. He leaves to cherish his memory devoted and loving caregivers' daughter Linda Brodie and sister Ida Gillis. He was the oldest of nine children, born to Odie Lee and Eula (Eldridge) Brodie in Chicago, Illinois on December 14, 1936. He spent his childhood in Chicago and Gary. He worked for US Steel, Gary Works from 1959 until he retired in 1980. He subsequently moved to Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jessie Brodie, and two grandsons, Dion Thomas and Brandon Ballard. Elworth was united in marriage to Phyllis (Joyner) Brodie, who preceded him in death, and to that union seven children were born. He later was united in marriage to Shirley (Jones) Brodie and to that union one son was born. He is survived by two sons, Carlton and Pernell Brodie; six daughters: Darlene McDaniel, Linda Brodie, Norma Jean Robinson, Elwin Renee Brodie, Karen Brodie and Sharon (Willie) Reed; 41 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Robert (Judy) and Cordia (Shirley) Brodie; five sisters: Alberta Wilmington, Irma (Butch) Payne, Elaine Miller, Ida Loretta (Karen) Gillis, Anita (Johnnie) Holland; one sister-in-law Beatrice Brodie and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family thanks the staff of The Manor at Perrysburg and St. Luke's Hospital for their quality of care to Elworth over the past few years. A memorial service is being planned for a future date.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020