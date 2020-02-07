|
Emanuel Charles Walker Jr. Age 20 of Plainfield,In passed away Thursday January 23,2020.
Emanuel was educated in Gary and Merrillville Public Schools and then relocated to Plainfield High School where he had many accomplishments.He was on the varsity football team, the wrestling team, and he also ran track.He was proceeded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Jesse and Mary M. James,paternal grandmother Cheryl Walker his brother, Jessie James Jones
He is survived by his loving mother Cumma (Steve) Jones-Trice, his father Emanuel Walker Sr., brother Hezekiah Hill, sisters Eyaniah Walker, Camia Black and Kadora Capps, and grandparents Rev. James and Evang. Elizabeth Campbell, Franklin (Theresa) Jones, Jessie Walker, aunts ShaWauna Moore, Liza Walker, Vanessa James and Minister Sheila James-Thomas, niece Jakiah Hill, god moms Carol Davis and Irene Davis and a numerous host of other aunts, uncles, cousins/relatives and friends
Wake Saturday February 8,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at New Tabernacle MB Church 2416 Pierce St. Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020