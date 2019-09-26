Home

Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
(219) 374-5518
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Name Catholic Church
11000 West 133rd St
Cedar Lake, IN
Emilie Sumara
Emilie Sumara Obituary
Emilie K. Sumara (nee Saric), 94, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, September 21, 2019. She is survived by her sister Natalie Saric Pace; children: Katherine (Jim) Curry, Marie Sumara, Dr. Gregory Saric, Natalie Janiec Sumara and Caroline Sumara; five grandchildren: Charles, Jimmy, Lisa, Joe Curry, and Jonathan Janiec; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Stojan and Katherine Saric, husband Frank Sumara and sister Connie Racich.

Visitation Friday, September 27, 2019, 3 to 8 p.m. at Burdan Funeral Home, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. Funeral services and Internment Saturday, September 28, 2019 - Noon at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 West 133rd St., Cedar Lake followed by gathering at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 6629 W 133rd Ave, Cedar Lake.

Emilie was owner of Melody Hill Resort in Cedar Lake, since 1954. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Beta Sigma Phi, Polish National Alliance, Woodmen Life, American Legion Auxiliary Post #369, Amvets Auxiliary Post #15, VFW Auxiliary Post #717, and Charter member of the C.L. Historical Assoc. Emilie was a wonderful mother, sister, wife and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
