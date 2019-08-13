Emma Crittenden, our precious mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother was born January 26, 1928 to the late Willie Caesar and the late Lottie Elizabeth Yeldell in Georgiana, Alabama. She was the oldest of two daughters and the name sake of her grandmother, Emma Yeldell. Emma confessed her love for Christ at an early age and joined Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church.



She was a member of the 1947 graduating class of Lomax High School in Greenville, Alabama where she was an outstanding academic student and a renowned point guard on the girls' varsity basketball team. She married the love of her life, Tommie Crittenden Sr., on December 27, 1947. The young couple relocated to Gary, Indiana in 1951 with their two young children, Edna and Tommie Jr. Emma was a consummate homemaker who was known for her 'Good Cooking'! Wherever her children traveled and shared her scrumptious pastries and cakes, Emma would soon receive requests for her crispy fried apple tarts, melt-mouth crunch cake and incredible sweet potato pies. Her grandchildren often talk about how they miss her homemade biscuits with melted sharp cheddar cheese and smothered pork chops on Sunday mornings. She also served her grands a steady diet of wisdom by demonstrating how Christians should behave. They have learned that love requires action and that you cannot love someone without helping them. She joined Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in 1954, shortly after her husband, and remained a member until her death on August 7, 2019 with 65 years of membership. Mrs. Crittenden was one of the longest-standing members of Mt. Moriah Church, as well as, a member of the Missionary Society and an active member of the Mission's weekly prayer group for more than 55 years. Emma was surrounded by family as she exchanged time for eternity. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie Crittenden Sr.; son, Ilon Lewis Crittenden Sr.; daughter, Yolandia Jones; and, sister, Lenora Gill. She leaves her blessings and prayers to her six surviving children: Edna Crittenden-Gregory, Gary, IN; Tommie Crittenden Jr., Gary, IN; Cherlyn (Charles) Williams, Gary, IN; Terry (Arnetha) Crittenden, Merrillville, IN; Michael (Carol) Crittenden, Compton, CA; and, Chélise (Cedric) Jones, Merrillville, IN; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; Leona Mitchell, half-sister; Walter Crittenden, favorite brother-in-law; two special nieces, Heather Cunningham and Vivian Simmons; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Saturday August 17th, 2019 visitation will began at 9 am followed by funeral service at 11 am at Mount Moriah Baptist Church 735 E. 20th Ave Gary IN 46407 Pastor Marion Johnson officiate interment Evergreen Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019