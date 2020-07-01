Heaven just got another Angel. Your sweet spirit will be missed so much.
Lynda J Cummins
Mother Emma E. Bacon age 84, traded this life for eternity on June 22, 2020 following a long illness. Emma was born July 5, 1935 to the late Ruth Skillman and Alcus Cromartie. She was raised by her grandmother Ms Emma Skillman who was one of the first black educators in Gary, Indiana. Emma attended Gary Roosevelt High School she was a retired employee of the Gary Community School Corporation. Emma was a loving and devoted Christian Missionary. Emma leaves to Cherish her memories: spouse; Bishop George W. Bacon, brother; Dr. Alcus (Mildred) Cromartie,her children; Joe L. Williams, Gary, IN, Joyce (Bishop Royce) Mitchell, Muncie, IN, Duane M. Williams, West Palm Beach Florida, Derrich Williams, West Lafayette, IN and 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A "View and Go" visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm with a Family Hour from 4pm to 6 pm at the Lakeshore Funeral Services Chapel 2295 Washington Street located at 2295 Washington Street, Gary, IN 46407. Due to Pandemic, a private Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12 Noon with a "View and Go" visitation 10am to 11:30am at Glorified Temple Ministries 900 Arizona Street, Gary, IN 46403 Live streaming available https://www.facebook.com/andre.mitchell.7
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.