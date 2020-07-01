Emma E. Bacon
1935 - 2020
Mother Emma E. Bacon age 84, traded this life for eternity on June 22, 2020 following a long illness. Emma was born July 5, 1935 to the late Ruth Skillman and Alcus Cromartie. She was raised by her grandmother Ms Emma Skillman who was one of the first black educators in Gary, Indiana. Emma attended Gary Roosevelt High School she was a retired employee of the Gary Community School Corporation. Emma was a loving and devoted Christian Missionary. Emma leaves to Cherish her memories: spouse; Bishop George W. Bacon, brother; Dr. Alcus (Mildred) Cromartie,her children; Joe L. Williams, Gary, IN, Joyce (Bishop Royce) Mitchell, Muncie, IN, Duane M. Williams, West Palm Beach Florida, Derrich Williams, West Lafayette, IN and 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A "View and Go" visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm with a Family Hour from 4pm to 6 pm at the Lakeshore Funeral Services Chapel 2295 Washington Street located at 2295 Washington Street, Gary, IN 46407. Due to Pandemic, a private Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12 Noon with a "View and Go" visitation 10am to 11:30am at Glorified Temple Ministries 900 Arizona Street, Gary, IN 46403 Live streaming available https://www.facebook.com/andre.mitchell.7


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Lakeshore Funeral Services Inc
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lakeshore Funeral Services Inc
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Glorified Temple Ministries
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Glorified Temple Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Funeral Services Inc
2295 Washington St
Gary, IN 46407
(219) 614-0575
June 30, 2020
Heaven just got another Angel. Your sweet spirit will be missed so much.

Lynda J Cummins
Lynda Cummins
Family
June 30, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
LYNDA CUMMINS
June 30, 2020
Joey & Family; You know you have our prayers and condolences at this time. Continue to look to the Lord and He'll carry you through point in your life.
Percy B. Daniels
Friend
June 28, 2020
Mother Bacon will be greatly missed. She was a beautiful lady of God who loved Gods people. What a treasure. ❤
April Poole
Friend
June 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
