Emma Line Berry Johnson was born October 13, 1914 to Mattie and Jesse Berry in East Chicago, Ind. She was the best dancer and no song was off limits. She received a certificate for best dancer.Emma Line was baptized at St. John AME Church in East Chicago, Ind. Her parents moved back to Hurtsboro, Ala. after she was young girl because it was too cold here in Indiana. She farmed and grew plants and had many cows, mules, and pigs.Grandma married Frank Johnson and to that union, she had 4 sons. Curtis Harris, East Chicago, IN, Jessie(Jeffie Pearl) Johnson, Gary, IN, Colton(Martha)Johnson, East Chicago, IN, and Claude(Josephine)Johnson of Gary, IN.She was preceded in death by her mother, Mattie & Father, Jesse, her husband, Frank Johnson along with three sons, Curtis Harris, Colton Johnson, Claude Johnson and her sister, Marthie Harris.She leaves to cherish her memory 27 grandchildren, 85 great grand, and 84 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Wake Monday March 9,2020 10:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at St. Mark AME Zion Church 4200 Alder St. Eastchicago,In. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020