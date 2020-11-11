Emma Mae McFarling age 87 passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Aperion Care Rehabilitation. She was formerly of Amory, Mississippi and a Gary resident since 1943. Emma was a retired employee of Interstate United Foods Corporation. She was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents Tommie and Sarah Reynolds, twin sons Curtis & Hurtis McFarling. She is survived by loving and devoted daughter in law and caretaker Hannah McFarling, grandsons Matthew McFarling, Joshua (Andretta) McFarling, great granddaughter Jai Loren McFarling, sister Patrician (Rev. Curtis) Lee, loving cousins Mary (Larry) Bonner, Abraham Mosley Sr., and Abraham Mosley Jr., and many cousins, family and friends. Visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9 to 11:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Pastor Howard Carter, Officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.