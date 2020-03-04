Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
Emmanuel Salinas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
3510 Deodar St.
East Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
3510 Deodar St.
East Chicago, IL
View Map

Emmanuel Salinas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emmanuel Salinas Obituary
Emmanuel "Emo" Salinas, age 30, of Lake Station, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1989 in Munster, Indiana to Miguel and Marissa Salinas. He was employed as a Laborer with the Laborers Union Local #41. He was always smiling, laughing and being goofy. Emo will always be remembered for his loveable character and his strong faith in God. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Salinas; children, Emmanuel Salinas, Jr., Izabella Marissa Salinas and Viviana Mia Salinas; parents, Miguel and Marissa Salinas; brother, Miguel (Gabby) Salinas, Jr.; sister, Marissa Denise Salinas; and maternal grandfather, Ruben Lozano. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ninfa Lozano; and paternal grandparents, Flora and Benito Salinas. Visitation for Emo will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN 46312 with additional visitation there from 9:30 am until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -