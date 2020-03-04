|
Emmanuel "Emo" Salinas, age 30, of Lake Station, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1989 in Munster, Indiana to Miguel and Marissa Salinas. He was employed as a Laborer with the Laborers Union Local #41. He was always smiling, laughing and being goofy. Emo will always be remembered for his loveable character and his strong faith in God. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Salinas; children, Emmanuel Salinas, Jr., Izabella Marissa Salinas and Viviana Mia Salinas; parents, Miguel and Marissa Salinas; brother, Miguel (Gabby) Salinas, Jr.; sister, Marissa Denise Salinas; and maternal grandfather, Ruben Lozano. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ninfa Lozano; and paternal grandparents, Flora and Benito Salinas. Visitation for Emo will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN 46312 with additional visitation there from 9:30 am until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020