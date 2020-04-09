|
|
of Las Vegas, NV; formerly of Gary, IN. Passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Las Vegas. He is survived by one daughter, Shenika of St. Louis, MO; 3 grandchildren, Ta'Shawn, Damorian and Rosalind of St. Louis, MO; 3 sisters, Tamara Childress of Merrillville, IN, Katrice Peterson of Gary, IN, and Dana (Lloyd) Meredith of Crown Point, IN; 1 brother, Craig Williams of Hammond, IN.
He attended East Chicago and Gary Public Schools, graduating from West Side Senior High School Class of 1974. He retired from Inland Steel in East Chicago, IN. Stan was very active and belonged to several organizations. He had several businesses, Attic Air and ESW Industries.
Member of King David Lodge #1 of Gary, IN. He was an active member in his church, Victory Missionary Baptist Church of Las Vegas, NV. He enjoyed bowling, skating, fast cars, motorcycles, clothes and stepping.
Preceded in death by parents Emmett Williams, Sr. and Ida I. Williams, and one nephew, Damon Lynn.
Private funeral services will be held at the family's convenience with a public memorial service at a later date. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Williams family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020