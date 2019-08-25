|
age 55, a lifelong Gary resident passed away August 17, 2019. He was born August 11, 1964 in Gary, Indiana. Emmit was a very loving and caring person. He was the life of the party. He loved to make everybody laugh. He attended West Side High School. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Rufus & Lillie Mae Owens, great grandmothers Gertrude Pridgeon, sisters Marilyn Jones, Pauline Lafayette; brother Tracey Jones; step father Eddie Lafayette; aunts Barbara Williams, Maggie Owens, Sharon Magee, Ruby Owens; uncles Rufus Owens Jr., Darryl Owens, Daniel Owens & Douglas Owens; cousins Kinnel Magee, Germaine Owens, Vernita Owens-Smith. He leaves to cherish his memories mother Jacqueline Jones; father Andrew Jones Jr.; son John Hunter; two grandchildren John Plair Jr. & Jonae Plair; two sisters Paulette (Clement) Lafayette & Tamika Lafayette and a host of nephews, nieces, great nephews & nieces, aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 9-2:00p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00p.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019