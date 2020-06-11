Ennis Earl Dunning
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ennis Earl Dunning, nickname (Eco), age 70 born to, Charlie and Maggie Dunning, in Mobile Alabama. Ennis, departed this life on Saturday, June 26, 2020 at Creekside. Village Nursing Home, South Bend Indiana. He is a member of Van Buren Baptist Church. Ennis, is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Maggie Dunning; (3) Brothers Charlie Earl Dunning, Orlando E. Dunning, David Dunning. and one (1) Sister Bessie Corner. Ennis, leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Veronica, (4) boys, Jermal D. Dunning, Darius J. Dunning (Kaliha), Dominic R. Dunning, Ennis Dunning, Jr. (Kimberly), (1) one daughter Enesa Steward (Edmond III), Ben Berry, Jr. (Isa) (14) grandchildren, (2) great-grandchildren, (4) four sisters, Stella Davis, (Kalamazoo, Michigan) Anna Yolanda Smith, (Los Vegas, Nevada) Evelyn Gail Berkley, Ethel Rogers (Tommy) (1) brother Johnnie E. Dunning, of Mobile, Alabama and a host of Family and Friends. Visitation Saturday, June 13, 2020 starting at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Van Buren Baptist Church, 2585 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN 46407. Interment 8 Mile Whispering Pines Cemetery, Mobile, AL. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Van Buren Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Van Buren Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to your entire family. Sending prayers from my family to yours in your time of need. The Jacobs Family
Valarie Jacobs
Neighbor
June 10, 2020
Deepest heart felt sympathy to the family love and prayers in your time of need. Rest in heavenly peace my heart is torn you were like a brother to me. Ill miss you but Ill never forget you.
Diane Sykes
Friend
June 10, 2020
Uncle Eco, I will miss you immensely, thank you for being in my life. I will miss that hearty laugh and that side eye look you gave everyone. You taught me to be strong and always keep pushing. Life will not be the same. Love you infinity! R.I.P
LaTonya White
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved