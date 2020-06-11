Ennis Earl Dunning, nickname (Eco), age 70 born to, Charlie and Maggie Dunning, in Mobile Alabama. Ennis, departed this life on Saturday, June 26, 2020 at Creekside. Village Nursing Home, South Bend Indiana. He is a member of Van Buren Baptist Church. Ennis, is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Maggie Dunning; (3) Brothers Charlie Earl Dunning, Orlando E. Dunning, David Dunning. and one (1) Sister Bessie Corner. Ennis, leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Veronica, (4) boys, Jermal D. Dunning, Darius J. Dunning (Kaliha), Dominic R. Dunning, Ennis Dunning, Jr. (Kimberly), (1) one daughter Enesa Steward (Edmond III), Ben Berry, Jr. (Isa) (14) grandchildren, (2) great-grandchildren, (4) four sisters, Stella Davis, (Kalamazoo, Michigan) Anna Yolanda Smith, (Los Vegas, Nevada) Evelyn Gail Berkley, Ethel Rogers (Tommy) (1) brother Johnnie E. Dunning, of Mobile, Alabama and a host of Family and Friends. Visitation Saturday, June 13, 2020 starting at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Van Buren Baptist Church, 2585 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN 46407. Interment 8 Mile Whispering Pines Cemetery, Mobile, AL. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.