Enoch C. Dickerson 80, was born March 3, 1940, in Gary, Indiana to the union of Carl and Roberta Dickerson. He went home to be with the Lord, August 8, 2020 after a lingering illness. Enoch accepted Christ at an early age. He joined the United States Navy in January of 1958. After his tour, he re-enlisted in May of 1964, and ended his service in 1964, receiving an honorable discharge.Enoch worked at Arcelor Mittal Steel Inc, in East Chicago, Indiana from January of 1973 to March of 2003. His retirement from Arcelor Mittal Steel didn't end his longing to keep active. Enoch worked at the Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago, Illinois; the White Lodging Radisson Hotel. He also worked at the Majestic Star Casino & Hotel from June 2003 until November 2009. Enoch attended Roosevelt High School and received his graduate diploma when he entered the military.He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Roberta Dickerson, brother Cedric and sister Phyllis Lowe. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted wife Sharon; sisters, Meredith James, Cheryl Dickerson and Pamela Dickerson; son, Steven Dickerson; daughter, Lauren Dickerson; step-son, Andre (Victoria) Bethley; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Eugene) Mixon; brothers-in-law, Michael Campbell, Dwayne (Valerie) Campbell and Bernard (Angela) Bufford, eight grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Viewing and visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. noon. Funeral Services immediately following the visitation, all services will be held at Smith, Bizzell, & Warner Funeral Home-4209 Grant Street-Gary, IN 46408. Burial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.