Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Eranzie Smith
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Eranzie Lewis Smith

Eranzie Lewis Smith Obituary
Eranzie Lewis Smith age 74, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, of 50 years, Willie Sue Smith, 4 children, Christopher Smith, Andrea Edwards, Carmela Smith and LaShonda (Ronald) Robinson; 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond and Charles Smith; a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Eranzie was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather and 4 brothers. He was a dedicated Marine with honorable discharge. He then dedicated 34 years to U.S. Steel Corporation and retired at the young age of 57 years old. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. both services will be held at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
