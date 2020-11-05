1977 - 2020Eric "E" Cunningham, Sr., age 43, was called home to be with our heavenly father on Friday October 23, 2020 in Minnesota. Eric was a 1995 graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Gary, Indiana. At an early age he enjoyed BMX bike racing, and playing football.He is survived by his loving mother Pamela (Archer) Moore, father Elliott Cunningham, 1 brother Christopher Cunningham. 3 children: Eric Jr., Nikayla, Isaiah. 1 niece Erin, 1 nephew Christopher Jr. Special friend Kelyn Crittenden, and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation: Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services will be held at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant St, Gary, IN 46408. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery.Please be sure to follow all CDC, and Local Covid-19 guidelines. Masks must be worn.