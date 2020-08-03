1/
Ermeregilda Cabrera
Ermeregilda "Hilda" Cabrera, 76 of Lake Station, passed away suddenly Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born April 19, 1944 in Puerto Rico to Marcial Toledo and Maria (Acevedo) Toledo. Hilda worked as a hairdresser and was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Hilda is survived by her husband, Joseph G. Cabrera; children, Rick (Jill) Vallejo. Gilbert (Margo) Vallejo, and Jessica (Rolsch) Cooper; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Jessie (Nancy), Israel (Frances), Gilbert, and Rafael; sisters, Gloria, and Frances (Larry); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ricky, Jr.; and siblings, Joseph, Juanita, Maria, and Edith.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00 PM with Pastor Kenny Fields officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Lung Association.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
