Ernest Lee Cooks was born on December 19, 1952 in Hollandale, Mississippi to the late Joe N. Cooks and Louise Cooks. The Cooks family moved to Gary, Indiana in 1956. Ernest was a 1972 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Gary. He attended Williams Elementary and Pulaski Junior High Schools growing up in the Valley Neighborhood. GOD blessed Ernest with many talents. He was a fantastic artist, plumber, electrician, barber, dancer, and an outstanding athlete.He was a proud member of the 1971-72 Roosevelt "Mighty Panthers" Basketball Team that won the famed Gary High School Holiday Tournament in his senior year. Ernest never let you forget that he was a member of the "Panther Nation." Ernest's greatest gift, however, was his kindness and willingness to help anyone in need. He would literally give a stranger the shirt off his back.Earnest was employed for many years by Bethlehem Steel Mill in Portage, IN until health issues forced him to retire. Thereafter, Ernest worked many odd jobs when again continuing health issues required that he move to an assisted living facility in Frankfort, IL. During his stay in Frankfort, IL. he was well loved and cared for by staff and fellow residents in his living quarters. While residing in Frankfort, Ernest took the most important and impactful step of his life when he confessed his faith in GOD and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. His prize possession was his Bible.Ernest was a gift from GOD to his family and many friends and can only be described as the best "Brother," "Uncle," and "Friend" in the world. Ernest was the self-appointed guardian of all his siblings, nephews, nieces, and friends. On the morning of November 5, 2020 in Frankfort, IL Ernest laid down his burdens and exchanged them for a Crown. Ernest is survived by three brothers, James Earl (Myrna) of Fort Washington, MD; Eric (Josie) of Wollongong, Australia; and James (Jennifer) Louis of Mission Viejo, CA; two sisters, Marion of Fort Washington, MD and Carolyn Brandon of Merrillville, IN; six nephews, Jonathan Cooks of Glenn Arden, MD, Matthew Cooks of Bowie, MD, Dominique Cooks of Charlotte, NC, Xavier Cooks of Sidney AUS, and Kevin Louis of Huntington Beach, CA; three nieces, Simone Cooks of Upper Marlboro, MD, Georgia Cooks of Melbourne AUS, and Milena Louis (Darrell) Daniels of Anaheim, CA, one great niece, Nia Cooks of Sydney AUS. Lifelong brothers J.D. Deloney of Brooklyn Park, MN, Everett Deloney of Burlington, NC, Adolf Love of Indianapolis, IN, Ralph Love of Gary, IN, Excell Hardiman of Gary, IN, and Harry Prince, of Staten Island, NY; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Due to the COVID Pandemic, a memorial service will be postponed until a later date. The family expresses its sincere appreciation to all who have been so very gracious in comforting us in our time of bereavement.We are deeply grateful for and moved by your acts of kindness, generosity, and expressions of love and sympathy.