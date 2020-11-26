1/1
Ernest Lee Cooks
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Lee Cooks was born on December 19, 1952 in Hollandale, Mississippi to the late Joe N. Cooks and Louise Cooks. The Cooks family moved to Gary, Indiana in 1956. Ernest was a 1972 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Gary. He attended Williams Elementary and Pulaski Junior High Schools growing up in the Valley Neighborhood. GOD blessed Ernest with many talents. He was a fantastic artist, plumber, electrician, barber, dancer, and an outstanding athlete.

He was a proud member of the 1971-72 Roosevelt "Mighty Panthers" Basketball Team that won the famed Gary High School Holiday Tournament in his senior year. Ernest never let you forget that he was a member of the "Panther Nation." Ernest's greatest gift, however, was his kindness and willingness to help anyone in need. He would literally give a stranger the shirt off his back.

Earnest was employed for many years by Bethlehem Steel Mill in Portage, IN until health issues forced him to retire. Thereafter, Ernest worked many odd jobs when again continuing health issues required that he move to an assisted living facility in Frankfort, IL. During his stay in Frankfort, IL. he was well loved and cared for by staff and fellow residents in his living quarters. While residing in Frankfort, Ernest took the most important and impactful step of his life when he confessed his faith in GOD and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. His prize possession was his Bible.

Ernest was a gift from GOD to his family and many friends and can only be described as the best "Brother," "Uncle," and "Friend" in the world. Ernest was the self-appointed guardian of all his siblings, nephews, nieces, and friends. On the morning of November 5, 2020 in Frankfort, IL Ernest laid down his burdens and exchanged them for a Crown. Ernest is survived by three brothers, James Earl (Myrna) of Fort Washington, MD; Eric (Josie) of Wollongong, Australia; and James (Jennifer) Louis of Mission Viejo, CA; two sisters, Marion of Fort Washington, MD and Carolyn Brandon of Merrillville, IN; six nephews, Jonathan Cooks of Glenn Arden, MD, Matthew Cooks of Bowie, MD, Dominique Cooks of Charlotte, NC, Xavier Cooks of Sidney AUS, and Kevin Louis of Huntington Beach, CA; three nieces, Simone Cooks of Upper Marlboro, MD, Georgia Cooks of Melbourne AUS, and Milena Louis (Darrell) Daniels of Anaheim, CA, one great niece, Nia Cooks of Sydney AUS. Lifelong brothers J.D. Deloney of Brooklyn Park, MN, Everett Deloney of Burlington, NC, Adolf Love of Indianapolis, IN, Ralph Love of Gary, IN, Excell Hardiman of Gary, IN, and Harry Prince, of Staten Island, NY; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Due to the COVID Pandemic, a memorial service will be postponed until a later date. The family expresses its sincere appreciation to all who have been so very gracious in comforting us in our time of bereavement.

We are deeply grateful for and moved by your acts of kindness, generosity, and expressions of love and sympathy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marion Cooks
November 24, 2020
In loving memory of a my Brother "Danny", We will love you and miss you always. MY heart is heavy but I know that Danny is in a better place and soon we will be together again in a world where there is no sorrow or pain, but Love and Everlasting Life. Danny and I shared some great times and I will cherish those memories forever. I pray that GOD keeps us all in his mercy and grace and continues to Bless all of the family as we celebrate the life of Danny and the impact he had on all of us. To GOD be the glory always and forever....
Everett Deloney
Brother
November 24, 2020
To my brother, I will never forget good times we shared together. Will never forget you always in my prayers .
Adolphus Love
Brother
November 23, 2020
Deep down Love !!! For my brother. I will cherish the great times we had together. You will always and forever be in my heart. I can write a book about our life. Love you forever.
JD Deloney
Brother
November 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the Cooks family. No matter what part we play in life, this world was a better place with your love one continued acts of kindness.
Annette Lenoir-Johnson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved