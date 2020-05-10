Ernest Millard
was born in Gary, Indiana to Johnella and Ernest Millard Jr., on December 28, 1981. Ernest, affectionately known as "Boo-Boo", was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School in Gary, Indiana. As a child he actively participated in sports. He lived, loved and played in the Glenn Park area of Gary. He was a proud father of five beautiful children who he showered with love and adoration. Ernest is survived by three sons Ernest Millard IV, David Millard and Jah'Mir Millard; two daughters Mechelle Millard and Savannah Millard; parents Johnella Millard, Ernest (Ruth) Millard Jr.; two brothers Brandon (Sandra) Millard and Lendale Love; sister Nadia Millard; grandparents Ernest (Jean) Millard Sr., John Mays, Ted Summers; two step brothers David Morrow II and Brian Morrow and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Tuesday May 12, 2020 from 12-8:00p.m. with family hour 6-7p.m. Funeral Services Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Rev. Ernest Mosley officiating.



Published in Post-Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
12:00 - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
MAY
12
Calling hours
6:00 - 7:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
MAY
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anonymous
