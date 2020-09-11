Ernestine Thigpen, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 due to dementia. She was born Friday, May 5, 1939 in Lambert, Mississippi to Freddie and LeNora Rance.Ernestine is preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and LeNora Rance, Sr.; her husband, John Henry Thigpen, Sr.; her brother, Anderson "Brother" (Francis) Rance; two sons, John Henry (Billie Jean) Thigpen, Jr. and Earl Thigpen. She leaves behind to celebrate her legacy, three siblings, Rose Mary (the late Carl) Harris, Barber Jean (Robert) Roland, Freddie (Gertrude) Rance, Jr.; seven children, Gloria Jean (the-late Michael) Hilton, Mary (Eric) Muex, Linda (Larry) Watson, Carolin (Gail Walton) Thigpen, Gregory (Bridgett) Thigpen, Michael (Lawanda) Thigpen, and Latonya "Chelle" (David) Dupree; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great grandchildren; four special in-laws, Lillie Taylor, Sammy Lee (Ruby) Thigpen, Rutha (Nathan) Morrison, Clarence (Lucille) Thigpen; and a host of nephews and nieces. Services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, Visitation 9am, Funeral 11am at Evening Star M.B. Church, Rev. Eddie Shields Pastor Officiating 1340 Clarke Road, Gary, IN, 46404. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.