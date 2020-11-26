1/1
Esker Peoples Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esker's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esker Peoples Jr. transition from this life to eternity on November 21, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1942 to the late Esker Peoples Sr. and Bessie Mae Peoples. He was a member of the New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor W.N. Reed. Esker was preceded in death by parents Esker and Bessie Mae Peoples Sr, 2 sisters Pearlie Moore and Willie Mae Anderson, brother Benny James Peoples, grandson Joseph A. Scott, and former wife Brenda Peoples Williams. He leaves to cherish his memories 2 daughters Carolyn Scott and Tiffanie Peoples, 4 sons Esker (Tawana) Peoples III, David (Monica) Peoples, Eric (Jessica) Peoples, and Ron Luckett; 4 sisters Dessie Pritchett, Corene Hayes, Ella (Wilton) Carr Sr., Ethel (Thomas) Johnson; 3 brothers Archie Peoples, Johnny Peoples, and Wilton Peoples, God Mother Ma Bee Calhoun, former spouse Lillian Mcgrew, and 19 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9 to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am all at the New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina St. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved