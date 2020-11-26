Esker Peoples Jr. transition from this life to eternity on November 21, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1942 to the late Esker Peoples Sr. and Bessie Mae Peoples. He was a member of the New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor W.N. Reed. Esker was preceded in death by parents Esker and Bessie Mae Peoples Sr, 2 sisters Pearlie Moore and Willie Mae Anderson, brother Benny James Peoples, grandson Joseph A. Scott, and former wife Brenda Peoples Williams. He leaves to cherish his memories 2 daughters Carolyn Scott and Tiffanie Peoples, 4 sons Esker (Tawana) Peoples III, David (Monica) Peoples, Eric (Jessica) Peoples, and Ron Luckett; 4 sisters Dessie Pritchett, Corene Hayes, Ella (Wilton) Carr Sr., Ethel (Thomas) Johnson; 3 brothers Archie Peoples, Johnny Peoples, and Wilton Peoples, God Mother Ma Bee Calhoun, former spouse Lillian Mcgrew, and 19 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9 to 11am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am all at the New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina St. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.