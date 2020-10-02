Essie Jefferson was born April 1,1935 in Youngstown Ohio, and made her peaceful transition to eternity, Monday September 28, 2020. Mother Essie worked many years in the Gary Community School Corporation and served as one of the girls track coaches at Horace Mann. In April of 1990 Essie joined Christ Baptist Church under Dr. Colvin Blanford. She is preceded in death by her son Benjamin Lewis Jefferson, brother, Gene Chillous, sisters, Louise Talley and Annette Burger. She leaves to cherish her memory, David (Charmayne) Johnson, Brian Jefferson, Juliana (Rev. Lawrence) Robertson. Sister Corrine Lawson, grandchildren, Carlton, David, Darrin, Devin and Essence. And many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation is Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Family hour from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Homegoing services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Christ Baptist Church 4700 East 7th Avenue, Gary Indiana. Rev. Lawrence Robertson officiating. Internment Evergreen Park Cemetery.