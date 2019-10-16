|
Estella Rose Sanders born January 31, 1948 to Oscar Quinn and Lucille Brady in Gary, IN. Member of New Hope M.B. Church, graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1966, retired employee of Lake County Dept. of Family and Children Services. Estella gained her wings and went home to be with our heavenly father October 11, 2019. Preceding her in death her father Oscar Quinn, maternal grandparents, Tom and Estelle Wilson, siblings David Abram, John Woods, Sandra Abram and William Abram. She leaves to cherish fond memories loving mother Lucille Woods; daughter Alicia Sanders-Mayo; sons Derrick (Akeka) Sanders and Anton Redmon. Special granddaughter Mikole Mayo; grandchildren Brittany Gates, Deontaye Brown; brother Ronnie Abram; sisters Linda (Shawn) Seals and Carol (Darryl) Donald; goddaughters Shaniece Smith, Waushara (Bo) Holland and Lillian Martin; special nieces Saundra (Michael) Phillips, Nikita Lee and Jamie Hopkins; nephews William Pope, Michael Lee II, Calvin (Nikita) Abram, William Abram Jr.; dear friends Marsha Hood, Barbara Burton and Reanell Bradley; lifelong companion Jimmy Curtis and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, extended family, co-workers and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. All services at New Hope M.B. Church 2307 Rhode Island St., Bishop Sieon Roberts, Sr. Pastor.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019