age 85 of Gary, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21st at Methodist Hospital North Lake Campus. Esther was a Gary Roosevelt graduate and retiree of Gary U.S. Steel. Evangelist Moman served as a missionary and member of Zion Temple Apostolic Church. She volunteered for the Indiana Department of Corrections. She was a loving mother of nine children: Verlinda, Steve, Ronnie, Darrie, Ricky, Valorie, Claudette (preceded in death), Kimberly, and John Jr. Esther will be deeply missed by her loving family, friends, and other relatives. Visitation: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with family hour 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. held at Zion Temple Apostolic Church, 1525 Jefferson Street Gary, IN. Bishop Don Reynolds, officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Ave., Hobart IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019