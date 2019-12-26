Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Temple Apostolic Church
1525 Jefferson Street
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Temple Apostolic Church
1525 Jefferson Street
Gary, IN
Evangelist Esther Mae Moman Obituary
age 85 of Gary, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21st at Methodist Hospital North Lake Campus. Esther was a Gary Roosevelt graduate and retiree of Gary U.S. Steel. Evangelist Moman served as a missionary and member of Zion Temple Apostolic Church. She volunteered for the Indiana Department of Corrections. She was a loving mother of nine children: Verlinda, Steve, Ronnie, Darrie, Ricky, Valorie, Claudette (preceded in death), Kimberly, and John Jr. Esther will be deeply missed by her loving family, friends, and other relatives. Visitation: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with family hour 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. held at Zion Temple Apostolic Church, 1525 Jefferson Street Gary, IN. Bishop Don Reynolds, officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Ave., Hobart IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019
