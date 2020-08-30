1/1
Ethel Annette Ahmed
1941 - 2020
Ethel Annette Ahmed, age 79 was born April 27, 1941 in Gary, Indiana. Ethel transitioned peacefully to glory on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Catherine's Hospital. She was a graduate of Froebel High School in 1959. Ethel retired from St. Catherine's Hospital with 30 years of service as a laboratory technician and she worked in the tutoring department at Ivy Tech College, Gary Campus. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, grandmother, and her beloved dog Tia. Ethel leaves to cherish her memory two devoted daughters: Deborah R. Dungy and Torie (DeWandell) Bracken; one loving son, Che' (Paula) Grafton all of Gary, Indiana; three precious grandchildren: Maatii, Jerald II, and Grace Dungy; favorite cousin, Hozy Howell; special friend, LaChaundra Laster (Zaid); and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, August 31, 2020 from 12pm-8pm at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, Indiana with a graveside service Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, Indiana.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
1 entry
August 29, 2020
To the family of Ethel Ahmed, I worked with Ethel at IVY TECH and she was truly an exceptional lady that will truly be missed. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. My sincere condolences.
Bettie
Bettie Wilson
Coworker
