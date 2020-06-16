Ethel Brown
1924 - 2020
Ethel Brown, age 95, made her transition on June 4, 2020 with family by her side.

Born September 1, 1924 to (Mother) Mary Porter and (Father) Andrew Atkins in

Hollandale, Mississippi. Ethel loved the Lord, she joined New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Gary, In under Pastor late Rev. Levi Jones. She was a member of the mother's board until her illness kept her home. Ethel was also a senior companion, she found so much joy and fulfillment in talking with everyone she came in contact with.

Preceded in death son James Brown. She leaves to cherish 5 sons Aubrey, Leon, Charles Brown of Gary, In, Kenneth Ford of Gary, In, Hayward (Eloise) Brown of Humble Texas. 2 daughters Roberta Reed and Dorothy Armour of Gary, In. 2 brothers Willie and Andrew (Geraldine) Atkins both of Chicago, ILL. 4 sisters Lula Morgan, Margaret (Samuel) Jackson of Ohio, Thelma Giles of Greenville, MS and Genola (Donald) of Clark of Haye de Grace, MD. 18 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and other family and friends who loved her dearly. Loving care takers Debbie and Charles (son).

Public viewing & visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 12:00p-8:00p.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00a; all services will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home-4209 Grant Street-Gary, Indiana 46408.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Thomas Morgan
June 12, 2020
Ms.Brown was the best grandmother and mother law I loved so.
Barbara Brown
Family
June 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Phyllis Perkins
Neighbor
