|
|
Ethel M. Hardin fought a good fight of faith, then entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Southlake Methodist Hospital. Ethel was born February 26, 1957, in Lake Providence, Louisiana to Bernice and Stewart Foley Jr., who preceded her in death as well as two brothers (Jim Henry Foley and Derek Jackson) and one sister (Jessie B. Powell). Her husband (Anthony E. Hardin, Sr.), Ethel graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School in 1975.
Ethel leaves to cherish and celebrate her life, 2 Children: LaTasha and Anthony E. Hardin, Jr. of Gary, IN, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, Siblings: Ivory (Kent) Proctor, Willa Brown, Sally Frankin, and Tameka Foley, all of Gary, IN. Eunice Foley of Merrillville, IN. Janet (Dan) Thompson of Bloomington, IN. Delores (Michael) Daniels of Rome, NY, Jackee Foley (TX), Avis Foley (GA), Avon (Bryan) Graves (NC), Will (Annie) Jackson of Indianapolis, IN, Stewart Foley, II (FL), MacArthur Foley (TX), Adrian Harvey (MO). Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020