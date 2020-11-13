Ethel Lee Neal Bowling was called home on November 6, 2020. She spent her time here on earth, doing what she loved to do and that's taking care of others as a Home Health Aide. She was an Alumni of Horace Mann High School. She is preceded in death by her parents Ethel Neal & John Neal; son Toby Reaves and great grandson Ja'Shawn Allen. She leaves to cherish her loving memories; two daughters April (De Andre) Smith of Fort Wayne, IN and Tuvonna (James) Gamble of Virginia; special god daughter Tiffany Mack; six grandchildren that she adored TaTi'Ana (Aaron) Richards, Jaleesa, Ashley, Davi'Ana, Mykey and Toby; special god grandchildren Deangello, Tomea and Ariana and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday November 15, 2020 from 9-12 noon with funeral services to follow at 12 noon at the Guy & Allen Chapel.