1/1
Ethel Lee Bowling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Lee Neal Bowling was called home on November 6, 2020. She spent her time here on earth, doing what she loved to do and that's taking care of others as a Home Health Aide. She was an Alumni of Horace Mann High School. She is preceded in death by her parents Ethel Neal & John Neal; son Toby Reaves and great grandson Ja'Shawn Allen. She leaves to cherish her loving memories; two daughters April (De Andre) Smith of Fort Wayne, IN and Tuvonna (James) Gamble of Virginia; special god daughter Tiffany Mack; six grandchildren that she adored TaTi'Ana (Aaron) Richards, Jaleesa, Ashley, Davi'Ana, Mykey and Toby; special god grandchildren Deangello, Tomea and Ariana and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday November 15, 2020 from 9-12 noon with funeral services to follow at 12 noon at the Guy & Allen Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Best mother and grandmother that anyone could have ever asked for, you will be missed and your legacy, essence, and virtues will live on. I love you and look forward to seeing your familiar face again in the new kingdom.
Ashley Bowling
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved