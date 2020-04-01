|
Ethel Lee Jackson was born December 25, 1937, in Lake Providence, Louisiana. She worked for many years in Housekeeping at The Twin Towers in Merrillville, IN. She enjoyed fishing her entire life and a life-line to her grandchildren as a stay at home mom. She made her transition to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Methodist Hospitals NL, Gary, IN. Ethel is preceded in death by grandmother, Olivia Wright; mother, Ruby West; son, Robert Jackson and brother, Lepolia West. Left to carry on her memories of life, strength and faith are 2 daughters, Ethel Mae (Keith) Eaton and Sarah Jackson; 3 son's, Daniel (Laurie), Faddell and Turner (Tawanna); 3 brothers, Charles, Walter and Johnny; sisters, Jessie and Mary; 22 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; great nieces; great nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing with Social Distancing Governmental Guidelines will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 from 9AM-10AM at Zion Progressive Cathedral International Church 1169 Connecticut Street, Gary, IN. Bishop Norman J. Hairston, II, Overseer. Funeral service will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home (219) 888-9933.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020