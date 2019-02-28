March 14, 1930 – February 28, 2005To The Dearest, Sweetest Wife and MotherMommy, it has been fourteen years. We continue to circle the wagons around each other. Remembering you is easy. We do it every day but the ache in our hearts never goes away! We know you surround us in our saddest moments and happiest times. You are our personal angel.God made us a wonderful Wife and Mother. A smile made out of sunshine and a heart of pure gold.We all know how blessed we were to have you as long as we did. It still doesn't change our hearts, our sadness or the emptiness. Dad is well. He said leave the light on for him. You will always be so special to us. We will always love and miss you. You are forever in our hearts and minds and forever guide usYour Loving Family; Husband, Bill. Children – Dennis, James, Gary, Loretta, Vincent, Sherri and Stevie.Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019