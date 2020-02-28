Home

ETHEL MAE SHERMAN

ETHEL MAE SHERMAN Obituary
MARCH 14, 1930 - FEBRUARY 28, 2005

To our dear Mother and Wife in Heaven. We have missed you for fifteen years. Thank you for loving and helping us. We miss you dearly. You are always in our hearts. We did not have the foggiest idea of how precious you were, until you were gone. It has been so difficult to explore this life without you. It has been so long since we have seen your smile. We know you are looking out for all of us from your place in Paradise. You are constantly in our hearts. You were an excellent Wife and Mother and I am sure we never told you that frequently enough. We love and miss you.

Your Loving Husband, Bill. Children, Dennis, James, Gary, Loretta, Vincent, Sherri and Steven. Your grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020
