was the born to Milton A. Allen and Mattie E. Allen in Mounds, Illinois on May 24, 1935. She was raised in Gary Indiana, where she attended Lincoln Elementary and graduated from Frobel High School Class of 1952. Ethel attended St. Joseph College and majored in Childhood Education.Ethel joined Galilee Baptist Church where she served as President of the Women of Galilee ministry. She was an active member of Galilee until she became ill. Formally employed by Miss Gaye Hosiery in downtown Gary and U. S. Steel as a Laborer. Ethel was an entrepreneurial by nature, a great cook, community mother, child advocate/teacher. Ethel started the first 4H club in her community. Preceded in death by her parents Milton and Mattie Allen, children Maureen, Sharyl, Shonna and Brian. She now joined them in Eternal Life. Ethel is survived by daughter Kathy Kelly; one grandson Devin Williams Sr., and two great grandsons Devin Williams Jr. and Dylan Williams. Ethel's memory will be cherished by a host of friends and relatives. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9-11:00am with funeral services immediately following at 11:00am. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019