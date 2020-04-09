|
Ethel Lee Cox Stewart age 78, exchange time for eternity on Tuesday, March 31st 2020. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church for 30 plus years, until she relocated to Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2014. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Terry (John) Davis and Gwendolyn Stewart; two sons, William (Denise) Stewart and Timothy Stewart; one daughter in law, Christine Barnes Stewart;12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; one Sister, Laura Lee; three sister-in-laws, Annie, Julia and Barbara Ann Stewart; brother-in-law, Allen Ladell Stewart; special nieces, Keathia Ezell and Annie Laura Frazier; nephew, Myron Stewart and a host of nieces, nephews, dog Maple and other loving relatives and friends. Service with government guidelines and social distancing will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Chapel 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN. Viewing 12:00PM with service at 1:00PM. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020