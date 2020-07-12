Etta JoAnn Inge Clark, affectionately known as JoAnn, was the second child born to Cleveland and Euthema Inge on May 30, 1940. After battling a long illness, JoAnn exchanged her life here on earth to spend eternity in heaven on July 8, 2020. Her husband of over 60 years, Cornelius Clark Sr. was by her side. Born in Albertsvillle, Alabama, the Inge family moved to Beckley, West Virginia, where JoAnn was a graduate of Stratton High School in 1958. After graduation JoAnn attended the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music in Brooklyn, NY where she pursued her passion of opera and made her debut at Carnegie Hall. On October 24, 1959, JoAnn married Cornelius Clark and moved to Gary, Indiana. Born to this union, were children, Victoria (George) Clark Thomas of Birmingham, AL, Cornelius (Arvetta) Clark of Gary, IN, Pastor Anthony (Jenise) Clark of Newport News, VA. and Charlton (Sheila) Leasure of Sacramento, CA. JoAnn worked at Nabisco for several years before entering in entrepreneurship as the licensed childcare provider of Clark's Day Care, where she impacted the lives of hundreds of children. She was an active member and servant leader at Mt. Moriah M.B. church for over 50 years. Her love for working with children and youth were her top priority. JoAnn was predeceased by her parents, and siblings, Ida Hurd of Sacramento, CA, Imogene Anaya of Lancaster, CA and Cleveland Inge Jr. of Las Vegas, NV. In addition to her husband and children, JoAnn is survived by a sister Mary Skipper of Greensboro, AL., her grandchildren, Ebone', Damon, Erin (Anetone), Anthony Jr, Cornelius III (Yvette), Asia, Eric (Michelle), Corissa, Sariah, 11 great grandchildren and a host of dear relatives and friends.
Homegoing Services will be held at Mt. Moriah M.B. Church, Rev. Dr. Marion J. Johnson Pastor, 735 E 20th Ave Gary, IN 46404 on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Visitation will be at 10:00am with the funeral starting promptly at 11:00am. Due to COVID-19 MASK ARE REQUIRED and social distancing will be enforced. As an expression of sympathy, contributions can be made to the JoAnn Clark Scholarship for Children via PayPal https://paypal.me/pools/c/8qJvCrjNMj