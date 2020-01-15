|
Eugene Augusta Ferguson age 74 passed away January 8, 2020. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1964, and retired from U.S. Steel. He was preceded in death by his wife Veronica Ferguson, son Darwin Ferguson, parents Danella and Benjamin Ferguson; brother Benjamin Jr.; Curley and Marvin Ferguson; sister Velma Newell. He leaves to cherish his memory sons Derek Ferguson and Donald Ferguson; daughters Denise Northern , Dionne Lewis and Dionna Lewis; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters Marie Walker and Betty Guillory; brothers Archie Ferguson Sr. and Royce Peters and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Services Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11am at Emmanuel Baptist Church (located at The Center) 1845 West 37th Avenue. Pastor J.R. McDonald Officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020