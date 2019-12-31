|
|
Eugene M. Brandt, 92, of Schererville Indiana, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his cherished grandchildren Ashley, Amanda and Stephanie; sister, Dorothy Sorensen; brother, Stanley (Sue) Hieniger; Dear niece, Cheryl (Bill Bedwell) and nephew, Ken (Tana) Winston; very close friends that he would call family Dr. Randolph and Michele Roberts, Pat and Linda Truax, many nieces, nephews and good friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Phyliss; brother, James and sister, Beatrice.
Gene attended school Faithorn Michigan and graduated from Hobart High School in 1945. He served his country in the U.S. Army for 3 years before being honorably discharged. He later retired from U.S. Tubing Specialists with 40 years of service. Gene loved to hunt and was an avid golfer and bowler. He met and became a loving partner to Rose Truax for 24 years and was proudly accepted into the Rendina family. Gene will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Rendina Funeral Home ( 5100 Cleveland St. Gary IN) Prayers at Rendina 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass Friday January 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Stephen, Martyr Church Fr. Michael Maginot officiating (5920 Waite St. Merrillville, IN) Interment Calvary Cemetery. For further information please call 219-980-1141
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019