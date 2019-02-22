|
It is with great sadness that the family of Sis. Eulla M. Nelson announce her passing on February 18, 2019 at Methodist Hospital. Sorely missed by her daughter Debra (Willie) Currin, grandchildren Kimberly Currin, Willie (Brittiny) Currin, Audra (Raymond) Robinson, Jermel Nelson, and LaToya (Elvis) Turnage and seven great-grandchildren. Born in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, she moved to Gary, IN at the age of 10 with her sister Bessie and parents Joseph and Susie Whitaker. She was a graduate of Froebel High School. She held various jobs, the most recent was as a telemarketer at Teleperformance. She was a sanctified woman of God, serving in her church for over 40 years as secretary, treasurer, superintendent and teacher. Wake will be held at the Guy and Allen funeral home, 12-8pm on Sunday February 24. Funeral will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11am, Christ Temple True Holiness Church, 2223 E. 21st Ave. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019