Eunice Lee Ferguson 81 passed away Saturday Morning August 15, 2020 at Methodist Southlake Hospital. She was born on July 9, 1939 in Leland, MS. The daughter of Clara Bell Martin and William (Bill) Martin. She was baptized at an early age at New Zion Baptist Church located in Leland, Mississippi. She joined St. James Baptist Church located in Gary, Indiana. She was a Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Usher Board. Her mission was to be of service to God. After High School she worked at Mercy Hospital as a Nurse's Assistant. She also worked at The Anderson Company as an Area Inspector. She retired from Anco in 2007 with 37 years of service. Preceded in death by 2 children Larry Ferguson, and Sue Ferguson. Eunice is survived by 3 children: Debbie (Orlander) Robinson, Roderick (Lanice) Ferguson and Robert (Sandra) Ferguson Jr. siblings Alfred (Donna) Martin, Cornell (Alice) Martin, Lillian Denson, Charles Murray, L.B. Martin, William Martin, eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 21, 2020 from 12 to 8pm family hours 6-8pm at the Chapel. Funeral services Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Officiating, Pastor Benny Berry. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.