Age 75, passed away on August 29, 2019 in Phoenix, Az. She was born to the late Ulysses Stewart Sr. and Bertha Mae Stewart on May 7, 1944 in Bruce, MS. Eunice attended Roosevelt High School in Gary, IN and was later employed at Annette's Hair Salon. She is preceded in eternity by her husband Wayne Nunn; her parents; her brothers, Levert Hobson, Ulysses Stewart Jr., Raymond Bell, and Hermie Stewart Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Kimie (Patrice) Stewart; stepmother, Ruthie M. Stewart; siblings, Robert Stewart, James (Mattie) Stewart, Alonzo Bell, Rosalyn (Carl) Jones, Wanda Stewart, Charles Franks, Patricia Franks, Allahue Franks, and Kenneth (Atsuko) Bell; sister-in-law, Jerry L. Stewart. Visitation, Friday, September 6, 2019 12:00-8:00 pm. Family hours 5-7pm at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor Peace" 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN. Homegoing Service, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:00 am at Open Door Church, 2134 W 5th Ave, Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019